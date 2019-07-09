Delphi Management Position in D R Horton Com (DHI) Cut by $845,789; Ulysses Management Maintains Stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS)

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (DHI) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 20,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 51,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 1.87M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 845,278 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Allen Barbara K, worth $147,164 on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.57 million for 10.34 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.01% or 120,947 shares. Edgestream Partners LP invested in 40,075 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 160 shares. Cannell Peter B Company holds 0.13% or 78,375 shares in its portfolio. Underhill Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 269,925 shares. Farmers Merchants has invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 26,679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 12,705 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 1.00 million shares. Wafra accumulated 300,489 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Cna Finance Corp owns 83,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 816 shares. Diker Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). City Holding holds 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 375 shares. 423,465 are held by Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca.

