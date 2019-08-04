Delphi Management Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Has Increased as Market Value Declined; Delphi Management Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co, Oregon-based fund reported 10,578 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested in 1.12% or 235,646 shares. Axa has invested 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cambridge Trust Co has invested 1.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Rech Global Investors reported 11.60M shares. Moors Cabot reported 180,100 shares. The Texas-based Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Insight 2811 has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 426,458 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust accumulated 0.39% or 21,381 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accredited Investors invested in 0.06% or 5,589 shares. 1St Source National Bank holds 0.62% or 135,676 shares. Adirondack Tru Company holds 22,849 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cisco reaches huge settlement over security software: Here’s how much NC gets – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy for July – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 5,938 shares to 25,188 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,080 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT).

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,595 shares to 28,661 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,943 shares, and cut its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

