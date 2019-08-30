Delphi Management Maintains Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); Marco Investment Management Maintains Position in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL)

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 18.12 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 8,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 5,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 259,055 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd holds 4,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 42,392 shares. Century reported 0% stake. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco has 270,833 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 1,694 are owned by Magnetar Ltd Llc. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.09% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 333,800 shares. Georgia-based Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 496 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,205 shares. Moreover, Jensen Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.09% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Cibc Mkts owns 7,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,408 shares to 59,488 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,670 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And Company stated it has 28,008 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.92% or 856,890 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 399,195 shares. Caprock Gru accumulated 0.88% or 83,861 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hanseatic Service Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 2,339 shares stake. Qci Asset Ny reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,278 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs owns 20,437 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 12,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Renaissance Invest Gp Lc holds 17,722 shares. Twin Capital Management holds 1.01% or 378,545 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,811 shares to 24,936 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (NYSE:ACRE) by 32,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,412 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.