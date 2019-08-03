Delphi Management Maintains Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); Srs Investment Management Holds Stake in Twitter (TWTR)

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.61 million, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 20.29 million shares traded or 51.23% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 14,090 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company invested in 29,316 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Zweig has 1.47% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Prudential accumulated 664,580 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Salem Inv Counselors reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Allstate has 35,475 shares. J Goldman & LP has invested 0.44% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Synovus Financial Corporation reported 1,140 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Company has 1.14M shares. Essex Management Communication Ltd Com stated it has 874 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 72,076 shares. New York-based Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.7% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 26,111 shares to 52,250 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,091 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

