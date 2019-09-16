Delphi Management Maintains Holding in Ss And C Technologies (SSNC); Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 10,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 13,882 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.61. About 51,312 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO.: INTENTION TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Ss And C Technologies (SSNC) by 253.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 8,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 11,229 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 3,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Ss And C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.55. About 217,037 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 5,009 shares to 7,980 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,750 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 116,011 shares to 169,470 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 18,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.04M for 16.01 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.