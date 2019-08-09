Delphi Management Maintains Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); As Davita (DVA) Share Value Rose, Par Capital Management Raised Holding by $44.28 Million

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 5.54M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 820,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.57 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 624,747 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Limited Liability Company holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 432,293 shares. Altrinsic Glob Llc invested in 28,040 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 1.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 19,557 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluestein R H Communications owns 523,211 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Lc invested in 383,885 shares. Moreover, S R Schill & has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Holderness Invests Co invested in 69,238 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer reported 668,261 shares stake. Blue Fin Inc owns 24,521 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Annex Advisory holds 0.35% or 42,670 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt owns 23,550 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 16.18 million shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 11,995 shares to 49,005 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,387 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Whittier Trust invested in 6,907 shares. 36,727 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 329,173 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 85,024 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 6,700 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp accumulated 103,290 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 12.41M shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 2,100 shares. Moody Bank Division holds 87,943 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 167 were reported by Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.09% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio.