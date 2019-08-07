Delphi Management Lowered Its Amc Networks (AMCX) Position; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Decreased By $567,858 Its Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,402 shares as Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 47,245 shares with $6.13 million value, down from 51,647 last quarter. Eli Lilly & Co. now has $111.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 3.31M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug it’s working with Incyte on; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IS REVIEWING GALCANEZUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO

Delphi Management Inc decreased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 23.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc sold 7,811 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 9.37%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 24,936 shares with $1.42M value, down from 32,747 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $2.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 410,216 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 2,457 shares to 3,087 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc Cl C stake by 555 shares and now owns 10,447 shares. Coresite Realty Corp Reit (NYSE:COR) was raised too.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281. Shares for $25.35 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.01% or 34,411 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 7,048 shares. Legacy Cap Partners has invested 0.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kcm Advsrs Lc holds 0.23% or 27,716 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.26% or 13,935 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.11% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 92,000 shares stake. Winslow Asset owns 66,432 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 3.97 million shares or 0% of the stock. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). North Point Managers Corporation Oh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.15% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Primecap Mngmt Ca owns 43.24 million shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Division accumulated 47,132 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13300 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $134 target. Bank of America maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $129 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. J.P. Morgan initiated Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy AMC Networks (AMCX) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMCX, TWLO, AXDX – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,272 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 620,365 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Company reported 6,220 shares stake. 6,505 were reported by Alps Advisors. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 9,556 shares. Texas-based Sentinel Lba has invested 0.17% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Services Automobile Association accumulated 6,974 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 159,749 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 536,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 10,413 shares. Franklin has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 0.02% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 29,057 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Ameritas Partners accumulated 13,088 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $53 target in Friday, March 15 report. Imperial Capital upgraded AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) rating on Monday, June 3. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $5300 target.