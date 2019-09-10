Delphi Management Lifted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted By $789,087 Its Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Stake

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Trico Bancshares (TCBK) stake by 4.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 20,233 shares as Trico Bancshares (TCBK)’s stock declined 5.84%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 506,847 shares with $19.91 million value, up from 486,614 last quarter. Trico Bancshares now has $1.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 38,663 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Delphi Management Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 187.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc acquired 20,100 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 30,800 shares with $1.66 million value, up from 10,700 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $201.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 11.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Delphi Management Inc decreased Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stake by 4,326 shares to 18,108 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equinor Asa stake by 15,958 shares and now owns 59,073 shares. Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (NYSE:ACRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 57,140 shares. Notis reported 31,910 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parkside Financial Bank & holds 21,381 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Texas-based Doliver Lp has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sunbelt Securities stated it has 54,261 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation accumulated 7,687 shares. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 1.23% or 332,273 shares. Trust Inv Advsrs accumulated 38,925 shares. Boys Arnold And invested in 70,150 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.8% or 75,853 shares. Moreover, Fairview Cap Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,047 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt reported 954,208 shares stake. Hbk Ltd Partnership has 7,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 11.82% above currents $48.99 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25.

Among 3 analysts covering TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. TriCo Bancshares has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 12.53% above currents $36.14 stock price. TriCo Bancshares had 4 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform”.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) stake by 32,071 shares to 279,344 valued at $15.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) stake by 11,613 shares and now owns 784,144 shares. Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $537,450 activity. Shares for $537,450 were bought by Koehnen Michael W on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TCBK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 1.33% more from 17.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 39,364 shares. 80,179 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Thb Asset owns 13,029 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Lc accumulated 9,658 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 1.29M shares. 622,389 are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 662,896 shares. Pnc Financial Inc accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.01% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 41,325 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 18,280 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 17,133 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

More notable recent TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What TriCo Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:TCBK) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriCo Bancshares, Valley National Bancorp and Digital Realty Trust – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To TriCo Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Buying TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) For Its 2.0% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.