Delphi Management Lifted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position By $1.07 Million; Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.20’s average target is 15.93% above currents $35.54 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of SNV in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of SNV in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. See Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Delphi Management Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 187.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc acquired 20,100 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 30,800 shares with $1.66M value, up from 10,700 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $198.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 19.14M shares stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Haverford Trust reported 1.03 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.60M shares. 41,000 are owned by Wisconsin Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dowling Yahnke Llc stated it has 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 248,400 are owned by Bragg Advisors Incorporated. Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 1.63% or 151,830 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 39,640 shares. First Business Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 0.19% or 19,745 shares in its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Management Lp owns 4.66 million shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Holderness Invs Co reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Llc reported 3,019 shares. Principal Financial Grp accumulated 8.26M shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Delphi Management Inc decreased Ichor Holdings stake by 14,567 shares to 58,241 valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 6,609 shares and now owns 27,629 shares. Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 1.07M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.49 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.