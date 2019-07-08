Delphi Management Lifted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding by $1.07 Million; Share Price Rose; Menta Capital Has Cut Its Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stake by $771,516; Share Value Rose

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 544,097 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 85,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,076 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 24,697 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 70,900 shares to 88,600 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 9,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Names Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cousins Properties Signs Lease For FLEETCOR’s New Global Headquarters At Terminus In Atlanta – PRNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties (CUZ), TIER REIT (TIER) Stockholders Approve Merger – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.79M for 14.09 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 46,651 shares. 3,613 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc). Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 136,562 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 932,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Limited invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Jane Street Gp Lc invested in 32,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc holds 0.03% or 341,553 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 8.26 million shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 76,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 615,782 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Regions Financial accumulated 0% or 815 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 1.07 million were accumulated by Amer Century Cos.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Company has 153,515 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.31% or 14,150 shares. Longer Incorporated invested in 3.26% or 51,075 shares. Chemung Canal reported 29,010 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Diligent Invsts Lc invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Connors Investor invested in 305,545 shares. South Texas Money Management has 20,261 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 39,150 are held by Spirit Of America Corp Ny. First Finance In reported 9,175 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Thomasville National Bank & Trust has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Citizens Northern Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Salem Capital reported 5.15% stake.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,973 shares to 14,946 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 34,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,898 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technology.