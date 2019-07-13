Delphi Management Increases Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Decreased Stake in Ellie Mae (ELLI) as Stock Price Were Volatile

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI); 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technology by 7,967 shares to 32,616 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 26,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,250 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dow Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Co owns 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,561 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP holds 9,806 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability has 2,744 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Llc holds 6,540 shares. Cohen Lawrence B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,800 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 2.77 million shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Jennison Assoc Limited has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.18M shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc holds 155,182 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 155,649 shares. 51,075 are owned by Longer. Jones Fincl Lllp accumulated 6,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.41% or 322,455 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Llc reported 58,789 shares stake.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ellie Mae’s Encompass Consumer Connect Strengthens Identity, Employment and Income Verification Services – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2020 Announced – Business Wire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What You Need To Know About Thoma Bravo’s Acquisition Of Ellie Mae – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks We’re Watching to Start 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 13, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.70 million activity.