Delphi Management Increases Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); National (NNN) Holding Held by Ubs Oconnor Llc

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in National (NNN) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 billion, up from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 320,301 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4,315 shares to 19,943 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 6,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,731 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is National Retail Properties a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on April 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National Retail Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNN) 6.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Retail Properties: A Best-In-Breed Blue Chip Made For The SWAN Investor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

