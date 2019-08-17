Delphi Management Increases Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); As Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Market Value Rose, Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Stake by $581,205

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 116,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 159,400 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, down from 275,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 11.85M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 12/03/2018 – March Madness® on SiriusXM: Listeners Get Buzzer to Buzzer Coverage of Every 2018 NCAA® Division l Men’s Basketball Championship Game; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 06/03/2018 – Sirius Minerals seeks UK government backing for mine; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Net $289M; 06/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 02/04/2018 – lrving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 05/03/2018 – Liberty SiriusXM Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 Norma Kamali to Host New Weekly Lifestyle Show Exclusively on SiriusXM; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG GETS TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERA; 29/03/2018 – EANS-News: STRABAG awarded tunnelling contract for Sirius Minerals’ North Yorkshire Polyhalite Project – ATTACHMENT

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Sirius XM (SIRI) Down 5.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sirius XM: Well-Positioned For A Price Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Sirius XM Stock Bottom Out at $5.23? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 10,498 shares to 27,950 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workiva Inc by 21,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Co Lta owns 56,435 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 97,239 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 100 shares. 148 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc has 549,921 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 103,880 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 10,023 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Lc holds 10,000 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 4,750 shares. 2.47M were accumulated by First Trust L P. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 47,652 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has 26,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1.13% or 813,000 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WeWork Stock’s Numbers Just Don’t Work for its Coming IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Co has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 87,834 shares. 11.64 million were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc accumulated 243,860 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 220,810 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 197,900 shares stake. Rhode Island-based Blue Cap Incorporated has invested 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hanseatic Svcs invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gm Advisory has 18,544 shares. Naples Global Ltd reported 53,391 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability owns 12.15 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.2% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Ocean Lc owns 5,419 shares. Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,284 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.20M shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,531 shares to 41,170 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,881 shares, and cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).