Delphi Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Everence Capital Management Lifted Position in Watts Industries Cl A Ord (WTS) by $305,970

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Watts Industries Cl A Ord (WTS) by 86.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 3,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 7,090 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Watts Industries Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 388,003 shares traded or 180.30% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 43.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 9,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate holds 257,010 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Davis invested in 1.52% or 13,302 shares. 920,416 are held by Polar Limited Liability Partnership. Sterling has 1.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,010 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 114,264 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Management reported 1,219 shares. Regis Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 4,920 shares. Notis has 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,127 shares. 19,835 were reported by Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,004 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Co reported 1.39% stake. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Llc owns 38,638 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Clarkston Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 7,343 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd reported 0.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maverick Cap stated it has 58,720 shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) by 21,103 shares to 34,360 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,969 shares, and cut its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

