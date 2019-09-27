Delphi Management Increased Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding; Reaves W H & Company Has Trimmed T (TMUS) Position By $22.17 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased T (TMUS) stake by 36.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 299,583 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 523,507 shares with $38.81 million value, down from 823,090 last quarter. T now has $66.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.15M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 18/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Amends $38b Loan Agreement to Add New Lenders

Delphi Management Inc increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 83.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc acquired 14,158 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 31,103 shares with $1.60 million value, up from 16,945 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 453,040 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 1,648 shares to 154,917 valued at $78.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG) stake by 391,688 shares and now owns 446,338 shares. Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $86’s average target is 10.88% above currents $77.56 stock price. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Management holds 0% or 478 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp owns 0.29% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 742,598 shares. Barclays Public Lc reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,852 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 46,312 shares. 111,205 were reported by Glob Thematic Ptnrs Limited Liability. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1.1% or 231,600 shares in its portfolio. 62,701 were accumulated by Raymond James Svcs. 723,900 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Smithfield owns 2,632 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 725,633 shares or 4.46% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Guyasuta Investment holds 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 4,150 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 50,599 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 145,970 are held by Cap Advisers Limited Liability.

Among 4 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $6000 lowest target. $67’s average target is 3.88% above currents $64.5 stock price. MasTec had 8 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, August 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $6600 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by B. Riley & Co. Barclays Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $7000 target.