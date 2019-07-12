Delphi Management Holds Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); Regis Management Co Trimmed Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Rose

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.36. About 1.01M shares traded or 60.04% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Partners Lp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 21,200 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 193,781 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 0% stake. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.25% or 644,507 shares. Clearbridge Invs holds 680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 5,948 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,846 shares. Amp Ltd holds 30,643 shares. State Street Corp invested in 1.01M shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 892,151 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Sands Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 147,110 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pnc Fin Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1,378 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 115 shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $21.80M for 93.85 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Limited invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lvm Capital Management Mi holds 381,921 shares or 4.73% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). St Johns Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,160 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,322 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 4,834 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com invested in 10,627 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 132,758 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 4,145 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.14% or 449,806 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 316,629 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.06% or 90,970 shares. Skba Cap Management Ltd accumulated 452,730 shares or 3.93% of the stock. Blue Financial reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,244 shares to 9,085 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 32,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,970 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).