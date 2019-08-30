Delphi Management Has Upped Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); Allen Investment Management Trimmed Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Market Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 38,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 357,801 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.44 million, down from 396,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $535.43. About 120,924 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 2.38M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Incorporated accumulated 26,303 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,387 shares. Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Ltd Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 990 shares. Mar Vista Prns Limited Liability holds 266,966 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 33 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Federated Pa holds 0% or 1,007 shares. 9,901 are held by Indexiq Advsrs Lc. 34,021 are owned by Citigroup. Moreover, Barbara Oil has 1.62% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,000 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company owns 5,883 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 7,714 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Virtu Financial Limited Com invested in 1,285 shares. Navellier And owns 1,775 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 92,936 shares to 979,535 shares, valued at $167.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.