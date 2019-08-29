Delphi Management Has Upped Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; Suncor Energy (SU) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 13,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 765,358 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80M, down from 778,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 666,287 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 3.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank owns 152,685 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment stated it has 80,929 shares. Selway Asset Management has 124,820 shares. Piershale Group Inc Inc reported 6,164 shares stake. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 456,726 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital holds 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 60,834 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% or 20,201 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Capital Grp stated it has 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrow Corp invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 23,219 were accumulated by Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership. 27,038 were reported by Institute For Wealth Management Limited. M has 0.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,044 shares. Stanley has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Redwood Investments Ltd Company stated it has 210,356 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technology by 7,967 shares to 32,616 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,155 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45M for 11.91 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.