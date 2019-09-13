Delphi Management Has Trimmed Stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by $552,803; Home Depot Com (HD) Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Decreased Its Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 22,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 264,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.07 million, down from 287,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 1.39M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,969 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 14,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) by 10,501 shares to 24,140 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss And C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Advisory has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Gluskin Sheff & Associates has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,432 shares. 23,197 were reported by Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 51,579 shares. Wisconsin Management Llc invested 2.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership invested 1.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Corvex Lp, a New York-based fund reported 236,502 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.45% stake. Hanson Mcclain has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,992 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 62,783 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Liberty, Michigan-based fund reported 29,386 shares. Old Dominion Cap has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 166 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s smash summer films make 2020 tough – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp Cl A Com by 134,697 shares to 136,112 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 2,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,143 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). King Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 969 shares. Bridges Inv Management reported 144,171 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 57,537 shares. 9,518 are held by Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability. 99,775 were reported by Cambridge Tru Communication. Psagot House Limited holds 589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com invested in 9,906 shares. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.85% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,498 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Community Invest Com holds 2,693 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Compton Ri holds 0.89% or 10,070 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 34,567 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.