Delphi Management Has Trimmed M/I Homes (MHO) Stake; Regis Has 0.87 Sentiment

Regis Corp (RGS) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 62 reduced and sold stakes in Regis Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 38.05 million shares, down from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Regis Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 51 Increased: 34 New Position: 20.

Delphi Management Inc decreased M/I Homes Inc (MHO) stake by 39.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc sold 30,028 shares as M/I Homes Inc (MHO)’s stock rose 23.80%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 46,385 shares with $1.24M value, down from 76,413 last quarter. M/I Homes Inc now has $993.95 million valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 13,450 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $629.62 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp holds 66.63% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation for 10.66 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 2.78 million shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 125,290 shares. The Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. has invested 0.41% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 183,700 shares.

The stock increased 4.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 100,944 shares traded. Regis Corporation (RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towle & Com invested in 1.10 million shares or 3.33% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 49,955 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 48,556 shares. Walthausen & Lc holds 428,944 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. 31,177 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 438,581 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 49,900 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 27,638 shares. Donald Smith And Inc owns 2.25% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 2.20M shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 48,372 shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 411,843 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc invested in 54,565 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.65 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.