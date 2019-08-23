Delphi Management Has Trimmed Arrow Electrs Com (ARW) Stake by $686,763 as Share Value Declined; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Shareholder Passport Capital Boosted Its Position

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc Com (ARW) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 8,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 20,308 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 29,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 104,261 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 808,489 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameco Corporation (CCJ) CEO Tim Gitzel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arrow -6% on prelim. Q2, unit wind down – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Com stated it has 279 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 64,072 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 32,244 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited owns 32,033 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 90,915 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Com has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fdx reported 4,846 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc invested in 3.36% or 158,504 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 138,403 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.49% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 15,029 shares. Denali Ltd Liability Corp has 2.7% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 27,174 shares. 1.68 million are held by Aqr Cap Management Ltd. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).