Delphi Management Has Raised Kemet Corp. (KEM) Stake by $499,770; As Pretium Resources (PVG) Valuation Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increased by $2.06 Million Its Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) by 57.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 206,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 565,195 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, up from 359,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Pretium Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 413,106 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Kemet Corp. (KEM) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 27,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 70,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 42,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Kemet Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 393,430 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 316,571 shares to 381,183 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cronos Group Inc by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,737 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET).

