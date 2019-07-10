Delphi Management Has Raised Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Sentiment Is 0.96

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 87 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 91 sold and reduced positions in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 38.99 million shares, down from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 70 Increased: 58 New Position: 29.

Delphi Management Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 187.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc acquired 20,100 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 30,800 shares with $1.66 million value, up from 10,700 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $245.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 8.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, and sells building construction products. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It has a 24.13 P/E ratio. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 39,396 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 9.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SSD’s profit will be $46.41 million for 15.73 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.00% EPS growth.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for 1.12 million shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 338,104 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.72% invested in the company for 1.65 million shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.62% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 78,958 shares.

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 73% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AppFolio Inc (APPF) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco-Acacia Communications Deal: ACIA Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition News – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ACIA,CSCO,AMRH,MFGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Delphi Management Inc decreased Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,244 shares to 9,085 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo And Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 7,595 shares and now owns 28,661 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25.