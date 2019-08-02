Delphi Management Has Lowered Stag Industrial (STAG) Stake by $553,494 as Market Valuation Rose; As National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bares Capital Management Trimmed by $11.46 Million Its Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NATI) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 260,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 4.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.27 million, down from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 1.10 million shares traded or 68.20% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Stag Industrial (STAG) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 19,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 55,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 74,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Stag Industrial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 1.25 million shares traded or 27.24% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of May 17th Options Trading For National Instruments (NATI) – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Instruments Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Call with the Financial Community – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 10,225 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York holds 0.06% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 307,075 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.07% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 9,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 36,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.36% or 6,395 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 2.77M shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,114 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 44,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cipher Cap LP owns 0.09% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 25,610 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Praesidium Inv Lc reported 1.17 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 332,417 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $90,175 activity. The insider KODOSKY JEFFREY L sold $88,940.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 43,471 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $358.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Beck Capital Mgmt Lc owns 172,365 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 660,989 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 63,350 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors owns 81,878 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 73,222 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% or 8,395 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Company stated it has 786,878 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 4,777 shares. Bollard Grp owns 11,088 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 127,472 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 149,881 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 28,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STAG Industrial: Pricey But Uncrushed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Stag Industrial a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.