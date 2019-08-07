Delphi Management Has Lowered Its Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holding by $722,709 as Shares Declined; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Share Value Declined, Maltese Capital Management Has Raised Position

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 18,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 41,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 59,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 14.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 84,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 140,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.01 million shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.69 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. 21,928 shares were sold by Curcio Michael John, worth $1.04M.