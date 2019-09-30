Delphi Management Has Lifted Stake in Kemet Corp. (KEM); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Consolidated Investment Group Boosted Holding by $1.01 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 12.97 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video)

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Kemet Corp. (KEM) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 27,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 70,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 42,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Kemet Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 614,584 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,753 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,082 shares to 9,750 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) by 21,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,360 shares, and cut its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).