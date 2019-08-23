Delphi Management Has Lifted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; General American Investors Company Has Increased Macy’s (M) Stake by $1.80 Million as Market Value Declined

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 17.22 million shares traded or 65.00% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.75 TO $3.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts outlook as customers flock back; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 21.63 million shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 18,027 shares to 75,923 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,387 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg I reported 6,327 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alley Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.3% or 82,214 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nexus Invest invested in 484,320 shares. Dupont Corp stated it has 581,749 shares. Insight 2811 reported 18,174 shares. Everence Cap owns 103,780 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 432,293 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc holds 0.5% or 82,984 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corp has 0.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 132,758 shares. Foundation Res Mngmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 227,531 shares. Apriem Advsrs invested in 203,450 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Management reported 0.14% stake.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 125,000 shares to 313,800 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) by 182,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).