Delphi Management Has Decreased Its D R Horton Com (DHI) Holding by $845,789 as Market Valuation Rose; Timessquare Capital Management Stake in Burlington Stores (BURL) Boosted by $12.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 482,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.52 million, up from 404,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $177.36. About 1.33M shares traded or 46.69% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (DHI) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 20,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 51,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 4.62 million shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Com Limited Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 196,570 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Lc has 10,890 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company holds 0.02% or 42,858 shares. Jennison Associate invested in 567,905 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 91,890 shares. Architects owns 250 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 23 shares. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Brinker Cap holds 12,268 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 12,200 shares. Kames Pcl holds 2.7% or 606,886 shares. 2,500 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 455,975 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 77,875 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliat by 32,200 shares to 764,595 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 173,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,797 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).