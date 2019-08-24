Delphi Management Has Decreased Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (ACRE) Holding By $492,930; AUSTRALIS CAPITAL COMMON SHARES CAN (AUSAF) Shorts Down By 7.91%

AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) had a decrease of 7.91% in short interest. AUSAF’s SI was 39,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.91% from 43,000 shares previously. With 158,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:AUSAF)’s short sellers to cover AUSAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.683. About 64,649 shares traded. Australis Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Delphi Management Inc decreased Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (ACRE) stake by 20.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc sold 32,862 shares as Ares Commercial Real Estate Group (ACRE)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 127,412 shares with $1.94M value, down from 160,274 last quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate Group now has $436.78 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 130,168 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT

Australis Capital Inc. is a venture capital specializing in early-stage but not limited to equity positions and/or debt in both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and the possible acquisition of certain entities. The company has market cap of $99.12 million. It seeks to identify and invest in United States and abroad in cannabis and real estate assets. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 2.71M shares. Principal Fincl holds 18,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Llc accumulated 30,275 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 268,986 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 41,029 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 266,576 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 139,564 shares. First Republic has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. The New York-based Qs Invsts has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Aperio Grp Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 34,618 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 231,719 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,035 activity. April Rand Scott had bought 9,730 shares worth $149,996 on Wednesday, March 13. On Wednesday, March 6 Benjamin William Stephen bought $50,039 worth of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) or 3,300 shares.