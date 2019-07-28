Delphi Management Has Cut Anixter Intl (AXE) Stake; WSFS Financial Has 2.83 Sentiment

Delphi Management Inc decreased Anixter Intl (AXE) stake by 19.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc sold 5,537 shares as Anixter Intl (AXE)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 23,173 shares with $1.30M value, down from 28,710 last quarter. Anixter Intl now has $2.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 312,048 shares traded or 124.52% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 113 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 40 cut down and sold stakes in WSFS Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 40.19 million shares, up from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding WSFS Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 34 Increased: 64 New Position: 49.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation for 84,616 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 384,662 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.71% invested in the company for 260,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,726 shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

