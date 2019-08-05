Delphi Management Has Boosted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Declined; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, First American Bank Raised by $1.50 Million Its Stake

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 48,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 192,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 144,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48M shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VBIRX) by 207,547 shares to 760,572 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,427 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Mngmt holds 1.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 84,989 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 56,544 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.80M shares. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,271 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs reported 69,026 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca holds 1.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 37,406 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 0.83% or 28.67 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 1.42 million shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 360,048 shares stake. Washington Capital Management invested 1.91% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or stated it has 73,733 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability owns 300,660 shares. Shapiro Capital Ltd Liability owns 3.31 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 1% or 1.07 million shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Trust has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,129 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd holds 1.25% or 161,487 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Suncoast Equity reported 5,005 shares. Of Virginia Limited Liability has 131,648 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Parthenon Lc holds 194,179 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. 14,337 are owned by Srb. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 0.63% or 937,774 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 9.23M shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Ltd holds 6,282 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Capwealth Llc accumulated 432,293 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices invested in 0% or 250 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 194,261 shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,376 shares to 8,883 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 34,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,898 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

