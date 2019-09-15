Delphi Management Decreased Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding by $420,252; Stock Price Rose; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Price Rose, Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $12.37 Million

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 35,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 100,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 135,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. It closed at $13.26 lastly. It is down 3.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83M, down from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 2.25 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL 1Q ECONOMIC LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 19/03/2018 – Apollo-Backed Claire’s Becomes Latest Retailer to Go Bankrupt; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss $62.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC ILG.O EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S APO.N DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Is Said to Explore Sale of U.S. Chemicals Maker Momentive; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.56M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bankshares reported 12,615 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 69,053 shares. Magnetar Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 50,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser has 12,556 shares. 19,057 were accumulated by Sg Americas Limited Liability. Smithfield Tru holds 0.01% or 4,895 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 251,944 shares. Raymond James Finance Ser Advisors invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 782,087 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 77,282 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 503,271 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Lsv Asset invested in 0.01% or 390,085 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Lc reported 386,487 shares. Prelude reported 7,700 shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 14,158 shares to 31,103 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM) by 27,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanmina Sci Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.