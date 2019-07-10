Delphi Management Decreased Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Stake by $437,030 as Share Price Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Position Boosted by Malaga Cove Capital Llc

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 116.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,932 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 1,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 2.15 million shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,946 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 18,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Cause Aurora Cannabis Stock to Skyrocket – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “My Interest in Canopy Growth Stock Goes Beyond Its Price – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Corona Keep Constellation Brands Growing? – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co. First National Tru stated it has 5,872 shares. Jefferies Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.14% or 7,977 shares. Raymond James Finance accumulated 0.06% or 75,745 shares. South State invested in 0% or 100 shares. L & S Advisors Inc holds 9,350 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 274,235 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 225,190 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 2,010 shares. Century Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 7,290 are owned by Davenport & Ltd Llc. Tobam has 13,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hills Natl Bank reported 1,700 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Com reported 4.55% stake. Asset Management Gp accumulated 0.99% or 24,595 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.69M shares. Grassi Mgmt has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc holds 439 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Provident Inv Inc stated it has 3.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Welch Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mai Capital Mngmt owns 72,046 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Nj holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 74,308 shares. Odey Asset Management Group Inc Limited holds 0.13% or 14,586 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Capital Mngmt Inc invested 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Venator Cap Management Limited has 5.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,201 shares. Zweig has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company invested 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3.77 million were accumulated by Prudential Fincl.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “”Avengers: Endgame” Takes One Last Run at the “Avatar” Record – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does Disney Stock Get to $200 in 2, 4 or 6 Years? – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.12 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.