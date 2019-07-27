Delphi Management Cut Anixter Intl (AXE) Position by $310,072; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Anixter Intl (AXE) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 5,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,173 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 28,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Anixter Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 304,031 shares traded or 118.75% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 3,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,850 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 5,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: USPS’ Pension Problems May Have Long-Term Competitive Impact; Will The Cookie Crumble For CPG Companies? – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Stock Eyes Best Day in Years on Earnings Beat – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anixter to Present at Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About The Southern Company’s (NYSE:SO) 4.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Anixter International Inc.: Anixter International Inc. Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call And Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

