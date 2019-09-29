Delphi Management Continues to Hold Stake in Wesco International (WCC); Old National Bancorp Decreased Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake by $453,192 as Stock Value Rose

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Wesco International (WCC) by 76.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 10,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 24,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 13,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Wesco International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 239,740 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 43.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 3,138 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $580,000, down from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,577 shares to 36,237 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 898 were accumulated by Tanaka Capital Mngmt. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.1% or 6,613 shares. American Financial Bank holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 29,439 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 3,571 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,350 shares. 5,860 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 35,602 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.36M shares. Osborne Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 2,145 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Lc has 69,317 shares. Central Bancshares & Tru stated it has 550 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Sit Incorporated holds 114,845 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 2.68 million shares.

