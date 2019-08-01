Delphi Management Boosted Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $1.07 Million; As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Value Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Boosted Stake

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 3.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 6.83M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Cisco to Buy Acacia, Microsoft & ServiceNow Partnernership – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs (NYSE:CBS) by 7,737 shares to 25,375 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holdings Limited (RHHBY) by 14,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,005 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lathrop Invest holds 292,001 shares. L & S Advisors, a California-based fund reported 140,264 shares. Saturna Capital owns 1.69M shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank has 138,981 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Timber Creek Management Ltd Liability accumulated 42,164 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Westover Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 68,727 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,278 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 76,365 are held by Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated reported 1.61% stake. New York-based Shikiar Asset Management has invested 2.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Golub Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 46,357 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 220,840 shares. Chilton Mgmt reported 241,117 shares.