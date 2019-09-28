DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,320,254,506.89% 264.9% -173.6% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 199,620,493.36% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.87 beta means DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 4.82 beta which makes it 382.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 276.93%. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 87.58% and its consensus price target is $14.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 24.8% respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.