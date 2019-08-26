DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

As Biotechnology companies, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.87 shows that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 20%. 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.