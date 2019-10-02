DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,444,315,545.24% 264.9% -173.6% Replimune Group Inc. 28,104,026.85% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Replimune Group Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 282.48% at a $2 average price target. On the other hand, Replimune Group Inc.’s potential upside is 61.16% and its average price target is $20. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Replimune Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.