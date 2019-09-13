DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.87 N/A -0.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.87 beta means DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 181.02% for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $2. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential downside is -7.75%. Based on the data given earlier, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 61.7% respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.