DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

As Biotechnology companies, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oragenics Inc. has a 1.56 beta and it is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 18.8 and 18.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 24.3%. Insiders held 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oragenics Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.