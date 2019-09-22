DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.87 beta means DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Novus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 232.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.