DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

As Biotechnology businesses, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.68 N/A -2.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, NanoString Technologies Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. NanoString Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 203.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.