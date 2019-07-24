DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

We are comparing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 58.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.