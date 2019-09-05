DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

We are comparing DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.56 N/A 8.02 17.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. From a competition point of view, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 29.80% and its consensus price target is $164.56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.