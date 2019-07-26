DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

As Biotechnology businesses, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.94 beta which makes it 194.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 10.07% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.9% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 152.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.