DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 20.6%. Insiders owned 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.