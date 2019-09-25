DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and has 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 240.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.