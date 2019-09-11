DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 225.15% for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 28.21%. About 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.