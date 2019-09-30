DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.66M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,369,636,963.70% 264.9% -173.6% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,167,903,525.05% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility & Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $2, and a 276.93% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 12.6%. Insiders held 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.